Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 237,264 Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Mitel Networks Corp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 59.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 880,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 326,770 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Mitel Networks Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,538,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,685,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitel Networks Corp during the third quarter worth about $562,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) opened at 7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock’s market cap is $856.34 million. Mitel Networks Corp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.52.

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.63 million. Mitel Networks Corp had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mitel Networks Corp will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mitel Networks Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other Mitel Networks Corp news, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 24,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $172,130.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,632 shares of company stock worth $1,924,549 in the last 90 days.

About Mitel Networks Corp

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment.

