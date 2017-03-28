Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Denny's Co. (DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Denny's Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny's Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Denny's Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Denny's Co. by 38.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Denny's Co. by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Denny's Co. by 16.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) opened at 11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $843.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.45. Denny's Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business earned $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. Denny's Co. had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Denny's Co. will post $0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Denny's Co. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

In other Denny's Co. news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 12,000 shares of Denny's Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $151,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denny's Co.

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) is a franchised service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc, owns and operates the Denny’s brand. The Denny’s brand consists of approximately 1,710 franchised, licensed and company operated restaurants around the world, including over 1,600 restaurants in the United States and over 110 international locations.

