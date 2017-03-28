RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Price Target Increased to GBX 690 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 680 ($8.55) to GBX 690 ($8.67) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 475 ($5.97) to GBX 600 ($7.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.23) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588.67 ($7.40).

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) opened at 590.00 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.94 billion. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 425.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 617.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 592.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from RSA Insurance Group plc’s previous dividend of $5.00.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers, through brokers and affinity partners, principally in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Scandinavia and Canada. It operates through segments, including Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core.

