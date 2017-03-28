Royce & Associates LP Acquires 12,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Wayfair worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Smith Thomas W acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,854,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,417,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after buying an additional 188,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherbie Capital LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 20.1% in the second quarter. Weatherbie Capital LLC now owns 958,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 160,228 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) opened at 39.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s market cap is $3.38 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The business earned $985 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Acquires 12,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/royce-associates-lp-has-2465000-position-in-wayfair-inc-w-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $19,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $25,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,739.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 966,905 shares of company stock valued at $36,895,796. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.