Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply Company were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 10.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 907,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,130,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 58.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,980,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,605,000 after buying an additional 733,533 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,881,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 68.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Tractor Supply Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply Company to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

