Royce & Associates LP Maintains Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI)

Royce & Associates LP held its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,032 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.14% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) opened at 3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $85.94 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company earned $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Partners L. P sold 476,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,702,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,873,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,758.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stadium Capital Partners L. P sold 68,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $223,465.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,235,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,578,983.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,619 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

