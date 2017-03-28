Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) opened at 6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $71.29 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,482,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 884,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC during the third quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 565,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC by 326.0% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 510,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

