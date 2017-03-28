Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Provident Financial plc (PFG) to Outperform

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 3,200 ($40.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($37.70). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Friday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($39.34) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,580 ($32.42) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.70) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,215 ($40.40) price target on shares of Provident Financial plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,022.09 ($37.98).

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) opened at 2926.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.23 billion. Provident Financial plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,402.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,876.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,892.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 91.40 ($1.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Provident Financial plc’s previous dividend of $43.20.

About Provident Financial plc

Provident Financial plc is a United Kingdom-based non-standard lender. The Company’s divisions include Vanquis Bank Limited (Vanquis Bank), Consumer Credit Division (CCD) and Moneybarn. Its segments include Vanquis Bank, CCD, Moneybarn and Central. The Company serves non-standard credit customers with a range of products from credit cards and car finance, to home credit and online unsecured, and guarantor loans.

