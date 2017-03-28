Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Autoliv Inc. (ALV) to “Sector Perform”

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) opened at 101.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.17. Autoliv has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $126.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post $6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $29,541.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $289,843.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $165,527. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $82,150,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Hatteras Funds LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hatteras Funds LP now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Carve CapitalAB purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,941,000. Finally, Bodenholm Capital AB purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier to the automotive industry of automotive safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. Electronics segment includes active safety products, such as camera-based vision systems, night driving assist, automotive radars, brake controls and other active safety systems, and passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

