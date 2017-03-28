Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company set a $74.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) opened at 65.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ross-stores-inc-rost-downgraded-to-neutral-at-citigroup-inc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $225,489.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,122.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $641,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,900.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 240,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,009,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 577,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 565,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc is an off-price retailer of name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. The Company and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores: Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. Ross is an off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with approximately 1,274 locations in over 34 states, the District of Columbia and Guam.

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.