AmTrust Financial Services Inc (AFSI) CFO Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) CFO Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,034,795.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ronald E. Pipoly, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,720.00.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) opened at 18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. AmTrust Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.36. AmTrust Financial Services had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmTrust Financial Services Inc will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,107,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AmTrust Financial Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AmTrust Financial Services Company Profile

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

