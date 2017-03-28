Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 526,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) opened at 43.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post $2.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 116.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

