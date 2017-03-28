Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 718.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,767,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,019,000 after buying an additional 448,208 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth $26,067,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 427.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 284,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth $23,222,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) opened at 97.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

COL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other Rockwell Collins news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $1,863,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick E. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,201 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

