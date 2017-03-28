Robert W. Baird Analysts Give Tesla Inc (TSLA) a $368.00 Price Target

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $368.00 target price by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 270.22 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $287.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The company’s market capitalization is $43.69 billion.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Tesla’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post ($1.42) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $1,424,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 95,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $262.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,196. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $94,658,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $23,184,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: automotive, and energy generation and storage.

