Robert W. Baird Increases Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Price Target to $40.00

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vetr cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business earned $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $3,104,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $630,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,873,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,830 shares of company stock worth $5,735,572 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $200,253,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $217,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,798,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,023,000 after buying an additional 6,481,879 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $72,061,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $82,322,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

