Robert K. Eulau Sells 86,730 Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stock

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) VP Robert K. Eulau sold 86,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $3,436,242.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) opened at 39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.18. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sanmina Corp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp by 266.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp by 454.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corp in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sanmina Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sanmina Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

