RMG Networks Holding Co. (RMGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RMG Networks Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “RMG Networks Holding Corporation operates as a digital signage company. Its business units offers content and advertising delivered through digital place-based networks, including digital airline media networks and mall media networks. The Company’s suite of products includes media services, software, software-embedded hardware, technical services and third-party displays. RMG Networks Holding Corporation, formerly known as SCG Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on RMG Networks Holding and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

Shares of RMG Networks Holding (NASDAQ:RMGN) opened at 0.75 on Tuesday. RMG Networks Holding has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.47 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 222,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $137,735.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RMG Networks Holding stock. Silver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Networks Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMGN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Silver Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of RMG Networks Holding worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

