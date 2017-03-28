RM plc (RM) Now Covered by Numis Securities Ltd

Research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd began coverage on shares of RM plc (LON:RM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap raised their price target on shares of RM plc from GBX 169 ($2.12) to GBX 207 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 219 ($2.75) price target on shares of RM plc in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

RM plc (LON:RM) opened at 173.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.85. The stock’s market cap is GBX 140.69 million. RM plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 196.00.

RM plc Company Profile

RM plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in supplying products, services and solutions to the United Kingdom and international education markets. The Company operates in three segments: RM Resources, RM Results and RM Education. The RM Resources segment consists of TTS, which provides resources used in schools mainly through a direct marketing business model with goods supplied from centralized distribution centers.

