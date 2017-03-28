Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 3.43 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $419.44 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Several research firms have commented on RIGL. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,833,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 652,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP); a Phase II clinical trial for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and a Phase II clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

