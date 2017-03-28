FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Richard Delateur sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $132,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) opened at 11.70 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm’s market capitalization is $838.33 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business earned $123.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.46 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Director Richard Delateur Sells 12,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/richard-delateur-sells-12000-shares-of-formfactor-inc-form-stock-updated.html.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FormFactor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells and supports semiconductor probe card products. The Company is a supplier of probe cards to the manufacturers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), flash memory devices, microprocessor, chipset and other system on chip (SoC) devices. Semiconductor manufacturers use its probe cards to perform wafer test, which is the testing of the semiconductor die, or chips.

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.