Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Major Shareholder Sells $1,079,928.72 in Stock

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) major shareholder Rgm Capital, Llc sold 153,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $1,079,928.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rgm Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Rgm Capital, Llc sold 145,174 shares of Guidance Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,049,608.02.
Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) opened at 6.02 on Tuesday. Guidance Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company’s market capitalization is $175.72 million.
Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Guidance Software had a negative return on equity of 953.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Guidance Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidance Software, Inc. will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GUID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on Guidance Software from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Guidance Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUID. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Guidance Software by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidance Software by 153.7% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management boosted its position in Guidance Software by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guidance Software during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, True Bearing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Guidance Software during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guidance Software Company Profile
Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.
