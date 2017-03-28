Rex Energy Co. (REXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rex Energy Co. (NASDAQ:REXX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.01.

REXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KLR Group raised their price target on shares of Rex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $1.00 price target on shares of Rex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) opened at 0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Rex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The firm’s market cap is $43.90 million.

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rex Energy had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rex Energy will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Rex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Rex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Rex Energy by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rex Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 995,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/rex-energy-co-rexx-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Rex Energy Company Profile

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.