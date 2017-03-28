RetailMeNot Inc (SALE) Receives $10.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

SALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on RetailMeNot from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/retailmenot-inc-sale-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

In other RetailMeNot news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $39,811.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE boosted its stake in RetailMeNot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 219,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 8.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. RetailMeNot has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $382.84 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.82.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. RetailMeNot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RetailMeNot will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

Receive News & Ratings for RetailMeNot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RetailMeNot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.