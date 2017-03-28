Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Properties of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) opened at 14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.24. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/retail-properties-of-america-inc-rpai-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.