Restaurant Group PLC (RTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

RTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. N+1 Singer downgraded shares of Restaurant Group PLC to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 480 ($6.03) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 360 ($4.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 340 ($4.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Restaurant Group PLC to an “add” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 378.46 ($4.76).

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) opened at 344.50 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 690.24 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.37. Restaurant Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 229.85 and a 12 month high of GBX 437.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Restaurant Group PLC’s previous dividend of $6.80.

Restaurant Group PLC Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

