Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First National Financial Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (FN)

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of First National Financial Corp in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First National Financial Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) opened at 26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. First National Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

In other First National Financial Corp news, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Also, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

About First National Financial Corp

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

