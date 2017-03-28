Rentokil Initial plc (RTOKY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) opened at 15.495 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.425 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Rentokil Initial plc Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

