Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Layne Christensen Company (LAYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.50% of Layne Christensen Company worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at 8.77 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $173.69 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Layne Christensen Company has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Layne Christensen Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of Layne Christensen Company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through four segments: Water Resources, Inliner, Heavy Civil and Mineral Services.

