Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7,936,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Murphy USA worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 83.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,486,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,077,000 after buying an additional 675,471 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $23,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,795,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $12,924,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 161,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) opened at 71.69 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $56.92 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company earned $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post $4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Murphy USA news, insider Marn K. Cheng sold 4,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $300,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Corrigan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.05 per share, with a total value of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,830. 6.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

