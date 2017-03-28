Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7,838,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Madison Square Garden worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 512,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after buying an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) opened at 198.00 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $206.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $175.09. The company’s market cap is $4.74 billion.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.37. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $445.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSG. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.97.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $306,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,595.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team.

