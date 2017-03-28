Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7,705,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of R. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,704,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,384,000 after buying an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $18,706,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) opened at 72.91 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company earned $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post $5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $299,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 2,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $173,820.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,511.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

