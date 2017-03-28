Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7,526,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Community Bank System worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,976,000 after buying an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Community Bank System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $5,412,000. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) opened at 52.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $63.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.41 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson began coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $335,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,547.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $230,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,016.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,168 shares of company stock worth $1,361,818. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

