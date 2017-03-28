Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 318,250 Shares of Astoria Financial Corp (AF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Astoria Financial Corp worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astoria Financial Corp during the second quarter worth $160,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Astoria Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Astoria Financial Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Astoria Financial Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Astoria Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) opened at 20.14 on Tuesday. Astoria Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Astoria Financial Corp (NYSE:AF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Astoria Financial Corp had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astoria Financial Corp will post $0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Astoria Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astoria Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. FBR & Co lowered Astoria Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Astoria Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Astoria Financial Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Astoria Financial Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director Patricia M. Nazemetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,740.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Destefano sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $281,592.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,141.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,048 in the last 90 days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

