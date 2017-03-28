Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Washington Prime Group worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 436,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 73,215 shares during the last quarter. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth about $4,424,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 76.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 312,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) opened at 8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc, formerly WP Glimcher Inc, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in ownership, development and management of retail real estate properties. Washington Prime Group, L.P. (WPG L.P.) is the Company’s subsidiary that owns, through its affiliates, the Company’s real estate properties and other assets.

