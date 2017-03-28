Ford Motor Company (F) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 1,792.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,192,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,548,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Ford Motor Company worth $147,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell State Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company during the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 147.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 87,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 32,225,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,073,000 after buying an additional 345,115 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 22.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company by 9.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 709,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Vetr cut shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Instinet raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor Company from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,173,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $231,861.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,750 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

