Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Callaway Golf worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) opened at 11.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.33. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post $0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 2.02%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 126,700 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (ELY)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/renaissance-technologies-llc-acquires-126700-shares-of-callaway-golf-co-ely.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELY shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

In other news, insider Neil Howie sold 70,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $806,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.