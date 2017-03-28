Regional Management Corp (RM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regional Management Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) opened at 19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm earned $64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Regional Management Corp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post $2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management Corp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management Corp by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management Corp

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

