Red Hat Inc (RHT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Red Hat also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52-0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Hat from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.55.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at 82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.84. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $99,412.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total value of $426,735.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,909,035.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,176 shares of company stock worth $1,757,321. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

