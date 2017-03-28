Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 197.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) opened at 30.56 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.68 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post ($2.37) EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious and other diseases. The Company operates in one segment: the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others.
