Insider Selling: RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Sells 23,472 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 23,472 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,234,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,828 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $172,599.76.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,100 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $1,327,374.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 15,496 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,464,526.96.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at 91.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.17. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $99.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm earned $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair raised RBC Bearings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 13.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,858,000 after buying an additional 247,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,780,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,178,000 after buying an additional 146,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,004,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,821,000 after buying an additional 121,662 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 741,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,742,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

