Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, GMP Securities raised their price objective on Chinook Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.50.

Shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) opened at 0.38 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $82.25 million. Chinook Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

About Chinook Energy

Chinook Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas production company focused on development and exploration opportunities in western Canada. The Company has assets in the Plains-West Central District, the Grande Prairie District and the Peace River Arch District. The Company’s operations combine multi-zone conventional production and resource plays in its Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin producing properties and undeveloped land predominately located in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

