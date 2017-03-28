Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Peregrine Metals Ltd. (PGM)

Peregrine Metals Ltd. (TSE:PGM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Peregrine Metals in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About Peregrine Metals

Peregrine Metals Ltd. (Peregrine), together with its subsidiaries, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and recovery of base and precious metals. The Company’s interests consisting primarily of a group of adjoining copper and gold exploration properties, known as the Altar Project, which is located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

