Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.97.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT) is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. CAPREIT’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term, monthly cash distributions; grow normalized funds from operations (NFFO), distributions and Unit value through the management of its properties, acquisitions and financial management, and reinvest capital within the property portfolio.

