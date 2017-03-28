Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $81.53 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) traded up 0.85% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.42. 878,155 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.88. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The company earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Ralph Lauren Corp had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post $5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Ralph Lauren Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/ralph-lauren-corp-rl-stock-rating-lowered-by-vetr-inc-2.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $110,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp by 27.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren Corp

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.