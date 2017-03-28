Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Radware from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Radware from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $17.00 price target on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) opened at 15.99 on Tuesday. Radware has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm’s market cap is $692.57 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.75 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Radware by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 234,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 84,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Radware by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Radware by 7.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 114,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

