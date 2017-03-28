Quixant PLC’s (QXT) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.22) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) opened at 385.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.97. Quixant PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 187.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 390.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 251.65 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Quixant PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

About Quixant PLC

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

