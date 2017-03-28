QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 175,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 312,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) opened at 47.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.45.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.82 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (QTS) is a provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. The Company owns, develops and operates carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. It operates through a portfolio of investments in over 20 data centers located primarily in the United States with others in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

