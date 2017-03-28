Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) opened at 16.66 on Tuesday. Qiwi PLC has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Qiwi PLC’s payout ratio is currently 112.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/qiwi-plc-qiwi-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC by 3,132.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiwi PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi PLC Company Profile

QIWI plc is a provider of payment services in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Company’s network enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. The Company operates in target markets and customer segments. It had deployed over 16.1 million virtual wallets, approximately 172,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants to accept cash and electronic payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.