Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Lowe's Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe's Companies’ FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Lowe's Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.52.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, Chairman Robert A. Niblock sold 447,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $36,238,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 479,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,873,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 30,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $2,476,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,505 shares of company stock valued at $39,758,270. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $289,894,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,171,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $301,209,000 after buying an additional 61,903 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 516,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,296,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 34,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,480,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $106,876,000 after buying an additional 105,939 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

