Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/28/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-sonic-automotive-inc-sah-raised-by-analyst.html.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) opened at 19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $893.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.58. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In other news, insider O Bruton Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $2,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 578,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,650,869.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $102,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,083.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $7,761,000. Elliott Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 784,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 865,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 186,620 shares during the period. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 45.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 429,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 134,550 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Company’s Franchised Dealerships segment consists of traditional retail automotive franchises that sell new and used vehicles, replacement parts and vehicle repair and maintenance services, and finance and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.